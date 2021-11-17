CPC’s major achievements and historical experience over past century

The sixth plenary session of the 19th Central Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC), chaired by the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee, is held in Beijing from Nov. 8 to 11, 2021. (Photo/Xinhua)

The past century has witnessed an extraordinary and glorious journey of the Communist Party of China (CPC).

In an effort to better push ahead with the cause of the CPC and that of the country, the CPC Central Committee carried out in-depth research into the 100-year journey of the Party, during which it has led the Chinese people in making remarkable achievements in revolution, reconstruction, and reform, comprehensively reviewed the great historic processes of the Party’s winning one victory after another and the historic feats the CPC has achieved, and reviewed and adopted the Resolution on the Major Achievements and Historical Experience of the Party over the Past Century at the recently concluded sixth plenary session of the 19th Central Committee of the CPC.

The adoption of the resolution represents an historic contribution of the sixth plenary session of the 19th Central Committee of the CPC, which is not only influential for China’s current conditions, but bears far-reaching historical significance.

Since its founding in 1921, the Party has always made seeking happiness for the Chinese people and rejuvenation for the Chinese nation its mission, stayed committed to communist ideals and socialist convictions, united and led the Chinese people of all ethnic groups in working tirelessly to achieve national independence and the liberation of the people, and then to make the country prosperous and strong and bring happiness to the people.

Over the past 100 years, the Party led the Chinese people in fighting bloody battles with unyielding determination to achieve great success in the new-democratic revolution, working diligently for a stronger China with a spirit of self-reliance to achieve great success in socialist revolution and construction, freeing their minds and forging ahead to achieve great success in reform, opening-up, and socialist modernization, and bolstering self-confidence and self-reliance and innovating on the basis of what has worked in the past, thereby bringing about great success for socialism with Chinese characteristics in the new era.

The endeavors of the Party and the people over the past century represent the most magnificent chapter in the millennia-long history of the Chinese nation.

History has provided ample evidence that without the CPC, there would be no new China and no national rejuvenation, and that the leadership of the Party is the foundation and lifeblood of the Party and the country, and the crux upon which the interests and wellbeing of all Chinese people depend.

Focusing on summarizing major achievements and historical experience of the CPC over the past century, the resolution is bound to play an important role and exert a major influence on increasing wisdom, promoting unity, boosting confidence, and raising morale among all Party members.

Since the 18th National Congress of the CPC in 2012, the CPC Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping at its core has implemented the national rejuvenation strategy within a wider context of the once-in-a-century changes taking place in the world, provided unified leadership for advancing a great struggle, a great project, a great cause, and a great dream, and united and led the whole Party and the entire nation in achieving great success for socialism with Chinese characteristics in the new era, providing the cause of national rejuvenation with more robust institutions, stronger material foundations, and a source of inspiration for taking greater initiative while showing the world that the Chinese nation has achieved the tremendous transformation from standing up and growing prosperous to becoming strong.

The historic achievements and historic shifts in the cause of the Party and the country are attributed to the leadership of the CPC Central Committee with Xi at its core and the guidance of Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era.

The CPC has established Xi’s core position on the Party Central Committee and in the Party as a whole and defined the guiding role of Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era. This reflects the common will of the Party, the armed forces, and the Chinese people of all ethnic groups, and is of decisive significance for advancing the cause of the Party and the country in the new era and for driving forward the historic process of national rejuvenation.

The resolution summarizes the tremendous achievements Chinese people have achieved under the leadership of the CPC in the new era in thirteen fields, including upholding the Party’s overall leadership, exercising full and rigorous self-governance, economic development, comprehensively deepening reform and opening-up, political work, comprehensively advancing law-based governance, cultural advancement, social development, eco-environmental advancement, national defense and the armed forces, safeguarding national security, upholding the policy of “one country, two systems” and promoting national reunification, as well as foreign affairs, with emphasis laid on original thoughts, transformative practices, breakthroughs, and landmark achievements in the past nine years.

Over the past century, the Party secured extraordinary historical achievements on behalf of the people. Today, it is rallying and leading the Chinese people on a new journey toward realizing the second centenary goal of building China into a great modern socialist country in all respects.

The CPC members are like examinees sitting the tests posed by this era, and the Chinese people will review their test results.

Under the strong leadership of the CPC Central Committee with Xi at its core, the Party and the Chinese people are fully implementing Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era and making tireless efforts to realize the second centenary goal and the Chinese Dream of national rejuvenation.

It is believed that the CPC and the Chinese people will certainly achieve new glories and new historic feats on their new journey in the new era.

