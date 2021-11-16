Guiding principles of key CPC session conveyed to non-Party personages

Xinhua) 08:21, November 16, 2021

BEIJING, Nov. 15 (Xinhua) -- A senior Communist Party of China (CPC) official on Monday informed non-CPC personages of the guiding principles from the sixth plenary session of the 19th CPC Central Committee.

Entrusted by the CPC Central Committee, You Quan, a member of the Secretariat of the CPC Central Committee and head of the United Front Work Department of the CPC Central Committee, briefed leaders of the central committees of non-CPC political parties in China and the All-China Federation of Industry and Commerce, as well as representatives of personages without party affiliation.

The resolution on the major achievements and historical experience of the Party's 100 years of endeavors adopted at the session has decisive significance for advancing the cause of the Party and the state in the new era and for driving forward the historic process of national rejuvenation, You noted.

The resolution included promoting the united front in the 10 aspects of the valuable historical experience accumulated over the past century, said You, adding that this reflected the full recognition of the role of the united front.

Stressing the necessity of regarding the study and implementation of the guiding principles from the key meeting as an important political task, You called for promoting the development of non-CPC political parties participating in state governance under Chinese socialism.

(Web editor: Shi Xi, Liang Jun)