The CPC and Chinese people will achieve greater glories and victories on new journey in new era

People's Daily) 13:49, November 13, 2021

The sixth plenary session of the 19th Central Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC) was held in Beijing from November 8 to 11, 2021.

The session heard and discussed a work report delivered by Xi Jinping, general secretary of the CPC Central Committee, on behalf of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee, and reviewed and adopted the Resolution on the Major Achievements and Historical Experience of the Party over the Past Century and the Resolution on the Convocation of the 20th National Congress of the CPC.

This year marks the centenary of the CPC and also an important historical moment when the CPC and the Chinese people realized the country’s First Centenary Goal of building a moderately prosperous society in all respects and embarked on a new journey toward the Second Centenary Goal of building China into a modern socialist country in all respects.

At the important historical juncture, a comprehensive review of the Party’s major achievements and historical experience over the past century bears great current and historical significance for forging greater unity among all Party members in terms of thinking, political resolve, and action and the Party’s uniting and leading the Chinese people of all ethnic groups in securing new great success for socialism with Chinese characteristics in the new era.

The solemn historic and strategic decision of the CPC Central Committee to convene the sixth plenary session of the 19th CPC Central Committee in a bid to comprehensively review the CPC’s major achievements and historical experience over the past century has fully demonstrated the Party’s strong will and firm resolve to stay true to its original aspiration and founding mission and forever preserve its vitality, its historical initiative, courage and sense of mission in accurately grasping the laws of history and always advancing undertakings of the Party and the state, as well as the Party’s foresight to focus on the present and prepare for the future and attach great importance to reviewing and applying its historical experience.

The Resolution on the Major Achievements and Historical Experience of the Party over the Past Century adopted at the sixth plenary session of the 19th CPC Central Committee adheres to the methodology of dialectical and historical materialism, adopts a rational outlook on the Party’s history and a macro historical perspective, focuses on reviewing the CPC’s major achievements and historical experience over the past century, highlights the key point of upholding and developing socialism with Chinese characteristics in the new era, lays emphasis on linking evaluation of major events, important conferences, and important figures with existing conclusions reached by the CPC Central Committee, and manifests the CPC Central Committee’s new understanding of the Party’s journey over the past century.

The resolution is a brilliant Marxist guiding document, the CPC members’ political declaration of remaining true to the Party’s original aspiration and founding mission and upholding and developing socialism with Chinese characteristics in the new era, as well as guidelines for learning from history and forging ahead for a better future on the way forward for realizing the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation.

Seeking truth from facts and respecting history is the most distinctive feature of the resolution, which reflects the mission that the Party has worked hard for during the past 100 years, is consistent with the Party’s previous two resolutions, and keeps up with the times. The document will certainly motivate the whole Party to forge ahead with firm determination and make confident strides towards its goals and a bright future.

Over the past century, the CPC has led the Chinese people in great endeavors. By making leaps on the journey and rising above adversity, the CPC and the Chinese people have accumulated valuable experience.

Reviewing the historical experience of the CPC over the past century in ten aspects, including upholding the Party’s leadership, putting the people first, advancing theoretical innovation, staying independent, following the Chinese path, maintaining a global vision, breaking new ground, standing up for ourselves, promoting the united front, and remaining committed to self-reform, the Resolution on the Major Achievements and Historical Experience of the Party over the Past Century links history, the present, and the future.

The CPC’s valuable practical experience gained through long-term practice represents intellectual treasure created through the joint efforts of the Party and the Chinese people, is of fundamental and far-reaching significance, and must be cherished, upheld over the long term, and constantly enriched and developed in practice in the new era.

It’s convinced that the CPC and the Chinese people will build upon the great glories and victories of the past hundred years with even greater glories and victories on the new journey that lies before them in the new era.

