Mainland spokesperson denounces DPP's comments on key CPC plenum

Xinhua) 21:05, November 12, 2021

BEIJING, Nov. 12 (Xinhua) -- Taiwan's Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) authority exposed its "vile nature" through distorted comments on a key plenum of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, a mainland spokesperson said Friday.

The DPP authority again revealed its political nature that stood against the common interests of people across the Taiwan Strait and the whole Chinese nation, said Zhu Fenglian, spokesperson for the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council. This was in response to the DPP's comments on the sixth plenary session of the 19th CPC Central Committee.

At the session, the 19th CPC Central Committee adopted a resolution on the major achievements and historical experience of the CPC's 100 years of endeavors, showcasing strong confidence held by the CPC and the Chinese people in the country's path and the socialism with Chinese characteristics, Zhu said.

All Chinese, at home and abroad, are proud of the achievements made by the CPC over the past century, she said.

Zhu reiterated that the future of Taiwan lies in the reunification and the welfare of the Taiwan compatriots lies in national rejuvenation. She added that the source of tension across the Strait is due to the DPP's pursuit of "Taiwan independence" and attempts to collude with foreign forces.

