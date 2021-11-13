Senior Chinese legislators study Xi's speech, guiding principles from CPC plenum

Xinhua) 09:47, November 13, 2021

Senior Chinese legislators meet to study an important speech delivered at the recently concluded sixth plenary session of the 19th Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee by Xi Jinping, general secretary of the CPC Central Committee, as well as the guiding principles from the plenum, in Beijing, capital of China, Nov. 12, 2021. The meeting of the leading Party members group of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress (NPC), China's top legislature, was presided over by Li Zhanshu, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee, chairman of the NPC Standing Committee and secretary of its leading Party members group. Li also delivered a speech at the meeting. (Xinhua/Yao Dawei)

BEIJING, Nov. 12 (Xinhua) -- Senior Chinese legislators met on Friday to study an important speech delivered at the recently concluded sixth plenary session of the 19th Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee by Xi Jinping, general secretary of the CPC Central Committee, as well as the guiding principles from the plenum.

The meeting of the leading Party members group of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress (NPC), China's top legislature, was presided over by Li Zhanshu, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee, chairman of the NPC Standing Committee and secretary of its leading Party members group. Li also delivered a speech at the meeting.

Studying and implementing Xi's important speech and the guiding principles from the plenum are primary political tasks, both at present and in the time to come, according to a statement issued following the meeting.

The legislators pledged to acquire a profound understanding of the major achievements and experience gained over the CPC's 100 years of endeavors, and to achieve solid results from the study and implementation of the speech while taking the conditions of the NPC into account, the statement said.

The meeting stressed holding firm ideals and convictions, sticking to Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era, adhering to the purpose of serving the people wholeheartedly, bearing in mind responsibilities and working toward a modern socialist country, and continuing enhancing the Party's political building.

(Web editor: Zhao Tong, Bianji)