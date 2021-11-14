CPC poised to lead China into future, says Russian communist party leader

Xinhua) 14:56, November 14, 2021

MOSCOW, Nov. 14 (Xinhua) -- The Communist Party of China (CPC) has made tremendous achievements in its 100 years of history and is ready to lead the Chinese people into the future, Russia's communist party leader Gennady Zyuganov has said.

The CPC's 100th anniversary is "a glorious milestone" in its development, Zyuganov, chairman of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of the Russian Federation, told Xinhua in a recent interview.

The sixth plenary session of the 19th CPC Central Committee that concluded on Thursday served as an opportunity for the CPC to look back, analyze its journey, evaluate what has been achieved, and set tasks for the future, he said.

"Why has the CPC, in just a quarter of a century, transformed from a small group of patriots into a powerful political force that led the country? The main secret is that the party set the goal of striving for people's happiness and the great rejuvenation of the nation," Zyuganov said.

China's success in eradicating absolute poverty by the CPC's 100th anniversary "clearly confirms that people have made the right choice," he noted.

The Russian communist leader said he was impressed by the CPC's unremitting efforts to achieve greater success, instead of resting on its laurels.

Noting that China is facing many challenges, Zyuganov said the CPC will emerge victorious, just like how it has been successfully dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic.

He praised China's concept of building a community with a shared future for mankind.

Guided by the concept, China is helping other countries combat the pandemic through providing medical expertise, medicines and vaccines, he said, noting that dozens of countries have benefited from the China-proposed Belt and Road Initiative to recover from the economic fallout of the pandemic.

