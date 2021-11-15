Key CPC session guides China's development, inspires world

Photo taken on March 12, 2020 shows the night view of Shanghai Oriental Pearl Tower in east China's Shanghai. (Xinhua/Fang Zhe)

BEIJING, Nov. 14 (Xinhua) -- Foreign political party officials and experts have spoken highly of the sixth plenary session of the 19th Central Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC), hailing it as a significant meeting guiding China's development at an important historical juncture.

They said the CPC's major achievements and historical experience during a hundred years of endeavor have provided important inspirations and a valuable reference for other countries and political parties.

Greek scholar Pelagia Karpathiotaki said the resolutions adopted at the plenary session bear important historical significance.

Yang Hongxiang takes photos of the Hongling Mansion in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, Sept. 22, 2020. (Xinhua/Mao Siqian)

Looking back at the history, she said, people can find that the CPC has led China to achieve development and prosperity, and the party has been widely supported by the Chinese people.

Ahmed Bahaa El-Din Shaaban, secretary-general of the Egyptian Socialist Party, said that the sixth plenary session was an important event that came at a crucial time.

He said that one of the achievements of the CPC is the massive economic leap that transformed China from a developing country suffering huge economic difficulties into the world's second largest economy.

Ali Sarwar Naqvi, executive director of the Center for International Strategic Studies in Islamabad, said that the last 100 years in China is "a marvelous history full of dedication, sincerity, hardworking, selflessness with vision by a single party -- the Communist Party of China."

Aerial photo taken on May 13, 2020 shows a harbor at the Hailing Island in Yangjiang, south China's Guangdong Province. (Xinhua/Deng Hua)

"A rising China is not only benefiting its own people but also the people beyond its border," he said.

Volker Tschapke, honorary president of Germany's Prussian Society, said that the session is of great significance.

The outcomes of the meeting will "bring lasting momentum and long-term wellbeing to the development of the country and society" and "have a positive impact on the global development," he said.

"I sincerely wish China a brighter future," Tschapke added.

