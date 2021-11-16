Women's federation holds meeting to study CPC plenum guiding principles
BEIJING, Nov. 16 (Xinhua) -- The All-China Women's Federation (ACWF) has convened a special meeting to study and implement the guiding principles of the sixth plenary session of the 19th Central Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC).
Women's federations at all levels have been urged to earnestly study and implement the spirit of the milestone plenum, according to the ACWF meeting chaired by Shen Yueyue, vice chairperson of the National People's Congress Standing Committee and president of the ACWF, on Monday.
The meeting called for greater efforts from the federations in promoting family ties and virtues, safeguarding legitimate rights of women and children, uniting and leading women in following the CPC and striving for the realization of the Chinese Dream of national rejuvenation.
Photos
Related Stories
- Guiding principles of key CPC session conveyed to non-Party personages
- Xi's article on arming Party with Marxism & innovative theories of its adaptation to Chinese context to be published
- Key CPC session guides China's development, inspires world
- CPC poised to lead China into future, says Russian communist party leader
- Key CPC session provides guidance for China's greater development, inspires world
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.