CPC issues resolution on Party's achievements, experience over past century
(Xinhua) 17:05, November 16, 2021
BEIJING, Nov. 16 (Xinhua) -- The Communist Party of China (CPC) on Tuesday issued a landmark resolution on major achievements and historical experience of the Party over the past century.
The document was adopted at the sixth plenary session of the 19th CPC Central Committee, held in Beijing from Nov. 8 to 11.
