Christmas decorations seen in Athens as festive season kicks off

Xinhua) 10:26, November 24, 2021

An illuminated Christmas tree is seen in Syntagma Square in Athens, Greece, on Nov. 23, 2021. The festive season kicked off in Athens on Tuesday evening. (Xinhua/Marios Lolos)

