People enjoy Christmas illuminations in Paris

Xinhua) 11:10, November 22, 2021

The Champs-Elysees Avenue and the Arc de Triomphe are seen amid Christmas illuminations in Paris, France, Nov. 21, 2021. The annual Christmas season lighting ceremony was held here on Sunday. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)

