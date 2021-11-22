Home>>
People enjoy Christmas illuminations in Paris
(Xinhua) 11:10, November 22, 2021
The Champs-Elysees Avenue and the Arc de Triomphe are seen amid Christmas illuminations in Paris, France, Nov. 21, 2021. The annual Christmas season lighting ceremony was held here on Sunday. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)
