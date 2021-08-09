Celebrations held in Paris as part of handover ceremony of Tokyo 2020 to Paris 2024

Xinhua) 08:57, August 09, 2021

People gather at the Olympics fan zone to watch the closing ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, in front of the Eiffel Tower, in Paris, France, Aug. 8, 2021. Celebrations were held in Paris Sunday as part of the handover ceremony of Tokyo 2020 to Paris 2024. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)