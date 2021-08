Messi attends press conference as PSG player in Paris

Xinhua) 09:20, August 12, 2021

Paris Saint-Germain's Argentinian forward Lionel Messi reacts during his first official press conference as a PSG player in Paris, on Aug. 11, 2021. Messi signed a two-year deal with PSG on Aug. 10, 2021. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)

