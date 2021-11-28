Home>>
Christmas opening event held in central Helsinki
(Xinhua) 09:18, November 28, 2021
People take part in a parade during a traditional Christmas opening event in Helsinki, Finland, on Nov. 27, 2021. The Christmas opening event was held in central Helsinki on Saturday, marking the start of the festive season. (Photo by Matti Matikainen/Xinhua)
