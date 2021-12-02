Home>>
Snow creates winter wonderland in Taklimakan Desert, NW China's Xinjiang
(People's Daily Online) 16:02, December 02, 2021
The rare sight of snow was recently seen drifting down to enshroud the Taklimakan Desert, in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, creating a snowy-white winter wonderland. This is the second such snowfall at the northern edge of the Taklimakan Desert this year, and the heaviest reported since 2014.
The silvery white scenery, with sand dunes, poplar trees and lakes covered under a blanket of snow and with a white mist floating aloft in the air above, attracted many tourists and photographers to take in the sights.
Taklimakan Desert is the world's second-largest shifting-sand desert and China's largest desert, covering an area of more than 330,000 square kilometers.
