Home>>
Event of Santa Claus' arrival by boat kicks off holiday season in Canada
(Xinhua) 11:32, December 06, 2021
A man dressed as Santa Claus arrives by boat at Steveston Village Fisherman's Wharf in Richmond, British Columbia, Canada, on Dec. 5, 2021. The event of Santa Claus' arrival by boat kicked off the holiday season here on Sunday. (Photo by Liang Sen/Xinhua)
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.