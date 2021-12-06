Event of Santa Claus' arrival by boat kicks off holiday season in Canada

Xinhua) 11:32, December 06, 2021

A man dressed as Santa Claus arrives by boat at Steveston Village Fisherman's Wharf in Richmond, British Columbia, Canada, on Dec. 5, 2021. The event of Santa Claus' arrival by boat kicked off the holiday season here on Sunday. (Photo by Liang Sen/Xinhua)

