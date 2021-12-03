Home>>
Z-9 helicopters execute hover checks
(China Military Online) 10:57, December 03, 2021
A cluster of Z-9 transport helicopters attached to an army aviation brigade under the PLA 81st Group Army execute hover checks before leaving for a flight training task on November 25, 2021. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Chen Kai)
