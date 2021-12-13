Rosy red blueberry leaves brighten up mountains in E China’s Anhui

People's Daily Online) 16:45, December 13, 2021

In a village in Fanshan township, Hefei city of east China's Anhui Province, nearly 1,000 mu (around 67 hectares) of blueberry leaves have turned from green into red after Frost's Descent, the last solar term of autumn. The whole mountain is covered by sunset-like rosy red leaves, attracting many tourists to admire in and photograph the picturesque scenery.

