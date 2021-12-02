Home>>
8 killed, 3 injured in east China coach-truck collision
(Xinhua) 14:12, December 02, 2021
HEFEI, Dec. 2 (Xinhua) -- Eight people were killed and three others injured following a collision between a coach and a truck in the city of Qianshan, east China's Anhui Province, on Thursday.
The accident took place at around 10 a.m. on a highway, local police said in a statement, adding that the injured are being treated at a local hospital and they are out of danger.
An investigation has been launched to determine the cause of the accident.
