After-school activities enrich primary pupils’ life in east China

(Xinhuanet) 13:19, November 18, 2021

A primary school in Hefei City, east China's Anhui Province, has set up an "innovation studio" in a bid to broaden students' horizen by enriching their knowledge of science and arts. At the studio, students are encouraged to make the paintings from their textbooks "come alive" with the help of sound, light, and even programming. Such activities are in line with the "double reduction" policy, namely reducing students' excessive homework and off-campus tutoring during their nine-year compulsory education. (Xinhuanet/Yang Xiaoyuan)

A primary school in Hefei City, east China's Anhui Province, has set up an "innovation studio" in a bid to broaden students' horizen by enriching their knowledge of science and arts. At the studio, students are encouraged to make the paintings from their textbooks "come alive" with the help of sound, light, and even programming. Such activities are in line with the "double reduction" policy, namely reducing students' excessive homework and off-campus tutoring during their nine-year compulsory education. (Xinhuanet/Yang Xiaoyuan)

A primary school in Hefei City, east China's Anhui Province, has set up an "innovation studio" in a bid to broaden students' horizen by enriching their knowledge of science and arts. At the studio, students are encouraged to make the paintings from their textbooks "come alive" with the help of sound, light, and even programming. Such activities are in line with the "double reduction" policy, namely reducing students' excessive homework and off-campus tutoring during their nine-year compulsory education. (Xinhuanet/Yang Xiaoyuan)

A primary school in Hefei City, east China's Anhui Province, has set up an "innovation studio" in a bid to broaden students' horizen by enriching their knowledge of science and arts. At the studio, students are encouraged to make the paintings from their textbooks "come alive" with the help of sound, light, and even programming. Such activities are in line with the "double reduction" policy, namely reducing students' excessive homework and off-campus tutoring during their nine-year compulsory education. (Xinhuanet/Yang Xiaoyuan)

A primary school in Hefei City, east China's Anhui Province, has set up an "innovation studio" in a bid to broaden students' horizen by enriching their knowledge of science and arts. At the studio, students are encouraged to make the paintings from their textbooks "come alive" with the help of sound, light, and even programming. Such activities are in line with the "double reduction" policy, namely reducing students' excessive homework and off-campus tutoring during their nine-year compulsory education. (Xinhuanet/Yang Xiaoyuan)

A primary school in Hefei City, east China's Anhui Province, has set up an "innovation studio" in a bid to broaden students' horizen by enriching their knowledge of science and arts. At the studio, students are encouraged to make the paintings from their textbooks "come alive" with the help of sound, light, and even programming. Such activities are in line with the "double reduction" policy, namely reducing students' excessive homework and off-campus tutoring during their nine-year compulsory education. (Xinhuanet/Yang Xiaoyuan)

A primary school in Hefei City, east China's Anhui Province, has set up an "innovation studio" in a bid to broaden students' horizen by enriching their knowledge of science and arts. At the studio, students are encouraged to make the paintings from their textbooks "come alive" with the help of sound, light, and even programming. Such activities are in line with the "double reduction" policy, namely reducing students' excessive homework and off-campus tutoring during their nine-year compulsory education. (Xinhuanet/Yang Xiaoyuan)

A primary school in Hefei City, east China's Anhui Province, has set up an "innovation studio" in a bid to broaden students' horizen by enriching their knowledge of science and arts. At the studio, students are encouraged to make the paintings from their textbooks "come alive" with the help of sound, light, and even programming. Such activities are in line with the "double reduction" policy, namely reducing students' excessive homework and off-campus tutoring during their nine-year compulsory education. (Xinhuanet/Yang Xiaoyuan)

(Web editor: Shi Xi, Liang Jun)