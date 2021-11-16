East China's Anhui gears up for World Manufacturing Convention

Xinhua) 17:05, November 16, 2021

HEFEI, Nov. 16 (Xinhua) -- The fourth World Manufacturing Convention will kick off Friday in east China's Anhui Province under the theme of "Innovation-Driven, Digitally Empowered: Global Manufacturing Industry Aligned for High-quality Growth."

The four-day event, scheduled until Nov. 22 in the provincial capital Hefei, is set to promote high-quality manufacturing and boost cooperation between China, a global manufacturing powerhouse, and the rest of the world, according to the organizers.

The convention, covering an area of more than 43,000 square meters, will feature various industrial seminars, business matchmaking events, and exhibitions of new energy vehicles, intelligent manufacturing, imported products, among others.

As the event's guest of honor, the Republic of Korea will set up a national pavilion and hold a number of cooperation and exchange activities.

"Over 400 enterprises have signed up for the convention, and about 800 guests from home and abroad will attend the event, including foreign diplomats, officials of relevant international organizations, senior managers of Global Fortune 500 companies," said Liu Guang, deputy director of the provincial department of commerce.

The just-concluded fourth China International Import Expo (CIIE) has created a spillover effect for the convention, as a number of companies that attended the CIIE will also participate in this convention, Liu added.

A total of 1,752 projects with investments of 1.8 trillion yuan (around 282 billion U.S. dollars) were signed at the previous three conventions, of which more than 80 percent had kicked off construction by the end of October 2021.

