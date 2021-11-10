Power transmission and transformation project under construction in deep mountains in Anhui

Xinhua) 09:26, November 10, 2021

Aerial photo taken on Nov. 8, 2021 shows power transmission towers in Qimen County of Huangshan City, east China's Anhui Province. A 110KV power transmission and transformation project is under construction in deep mountains in Qimen County. The total length of this project is about 30 kilometers. It is expected to be put into operation by the end of November this year. (Photo by Zhao Xianfu/Xinhua)

