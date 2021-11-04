East China's Wuhu opens first monorail line
The city of Wuhu in east China's Anhui Province officially unveiled its first unmanned monorail line on Wednesday amid efforts to build a green transportation system in the city.
The monorail line 1 operates in a north-south direction covering a total distance of 30.5 kilometers with 25 elevated stations. Trains plying on the line can travel at a speed of up to 80 kilometers per hour.
Construction of this monorail started in 2017, with a total project investment of more than 8 billion yuan (about 1.25 billion U.S. dollars), according to local authorities.
Monorail is a railway system in which trains travel along a track consisting of one rail. Compared with metros, monorails are cheaper to build and have a medium capacity which is perfect for a medium-sized city like Wuhu. Monorails are a highly-efficient and environmentally-friendly alternative to metros.
