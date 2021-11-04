Wuhu in east China's Anhui officially unveils its first monorail line

Xinhua) 09:09, November 04, 2021

Aerial photo taken on Nov. 3, 2021 shows a self-driving train running on the monorail line 1 in Wuhu City, east China's Anhui Province. The city of Wuhu officially unveiled its first monorail line on Wednesday amid efforts to build a green transportation system in the city. The monorail line 1 operates in a north-south direction covering a total distance of 30.5 kilometers with 25 elevated stations. Trains plying on the line can travel at a speed of up to 80 kilometers per hour. (Xinhua/Cao Li)

