Cargo flight route launched between China's Hefei, London

HEFEI, Sept. 8 (Xinhua) -- A cargo flight route linking Hefei, capital of east China's Anhui Province, and London was launched Tuesday.

A signing ceremony of a cooperation agreement on the flight was held in Hefei Tuesday, marking the official opening of the route.

The air freight route, coordinated by JD Logistics, Inc., the delivery arm of e-commerce giant JD.com, is expected to fill in the gap of cargo flight between Anhui and Europe, and meet the demand of air logistics from Hefei and its surrounding areas to Europe.

More international air routes will be launched in the next two years, linking Hefei with Japan, the Republic of Korea and countries in South America and East Europe, according to JD Logistics, Inc.

The total foreign trade of Anhui reached 376.6 billion yuan (about 58.3 billion U.S. dollars) in the first seven months of 2021, up 27.1 percent year on year, local customs data showed.

