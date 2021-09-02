Over 1,000 artificially-bred Chinese alligators enter hatching period in Anhui

Xinhua) 08:51, September 02, 2021

A staff member checks the condition of a Chinese alligator egg at the Anhui Chinese alligator national nature reserve in Xuancheng City, east China's Anhui Province, Aug. 31, 2021. More than 1,000 artificially-bred Chinese alligators at the Anhui Chinese alligator national nature reserve entered their hatching period in recent days. (Xinhua/Han Xu)

