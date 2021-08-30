We Are China

Stunning views of China's first reinforced concrete multi-arch dam

(People's Daily App) 10:34, August 30, 2021

The Foziling Reservoir located in East China's Anhui Province is the first reinforced concrete multi-arch dam in China. It was completed in 1954.

Click on the video to enjoy a magnificent view.

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)