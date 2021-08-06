Dark tea industry boosts local farmers' income in Huangshan, Anhui

August 06, 2021

A worker checks a Yixian dark tea artwork at a studio in Yixian County, east China's Anhui Province, July 30, 2021. Grown in southern Anhui of east China, Yixian dark tea, black in appearance and red in liquid, is now made into drinkable "artwork". Engraved with totems or architectural patterns, these dark tea artworks combine Hui-style carving technique with the characteristics of dark tea, displaying unique charm of Hui culture. The processing improves the added and ornamental value of the tea. Dark tea industry not only enriches tourism product resources in Huangshan City, but also boosts local farmers' income. (Xinhua/Liu Junxi)

