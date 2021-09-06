Home>>
12 killed after pickup truck plunges off cliff in east China
(Xinhua) 09:01, September 06, 2021
HEFEI, Sept. 5 (Xinhua) -- A total of 12 people were killed after a pickup truck carrying 14 fell off a cliff Sunday in Taihu County of east China's Anhui Province, according to the local government.
The accident happened around 2:30 p.m. Eleven people were killed on site, while another died later due to serious wound. Two people are hospitalized and in stable conditions at the moment.
Investigation into the cause of the accident is underway.
(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)
Photos
- Dance show saluting traditional culture of the Song Dynasty makes its debut
- Village in SW China’s Yunnan embraces prosperity through agricultural tourism
- Eighth birthday for pair of giant pandas celebrated in Haikou, Hainan province
- Olympic gold medalists portrayed in Shanxi artist’s polymer clay sculptures
Related Stories
- 15 dead in heavy hauler-truck collision in NE China
- Over 1,000 artificially-bred Chinese alligators enter hatching period in Anhui
- Stunning views of China's first reinforced concrete multi-arch dam
- Dark tea industry boosts local farmers' income in Huangshan, Anhui
- Night watchman in ancient village of east China's Anhui
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.