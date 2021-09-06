12 killed after pickup truck plunges off cliff in east China

Xinhua) 09:01, September 06, 2021

HEFEI, Sept. 5 (Xinhua) -- A total of 12 people were killed after a pickup truck carrying 14 fell off a cliff Sunday in Taihu County of east China's Anhui Province, according to the local government.

The accident happened around 2:30 p.m. Eleven people were killed on site, while another died later due to serious wound. Two people are hospitalized and in stable conditions at the moment.

Investigation into the cause of the accident is underway.

