15 dead in heavy hauler-truck collision in NE China
(Xinhua) 13:31, September 04, 2021
HARBIN, Sept. 4 (Xinhua) -- Fifteen people have been confirmed dead and another injured, after a heavy hauler collided with a truck in a road section in the city of Qitaihe, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Saturday morning, according to the local authority.
