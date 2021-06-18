7 trapped miners rescued in north China coal mine accident

Xinhua) 10:24, June 18, 2021

TAIYUAN, June 18 (Xinhua) -- Seven people who were trapped in a coal mine roof collapse were all rescued in north China's Shanxi Province on Friday, rescuers said.

The miners were lifted out of the tunnel at 5:13 a.m. Friday after being trapped for almost two days in Taiye Coal Mine operated by Shanxi Jinliu energy company in Linxian County.

The accident happened at about 8 a.m. Wednesday in a transportation tunnel of the mine.

The rescued miners have been sent to a hospital for a comprehensive health check, and the investigation of the accident is underway.

