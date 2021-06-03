China's Shanxi opens freight train service to France

TAIYUAN, June 2 (Xinhua) -- A new direct China-Europe freight train service was launched on Wednesday, linking north China's inland province of Shanxi with France.

A train loaded with 50 containers left a logistics park in central Shanxi province on Wednesday for the 11,000-km journey to the French capital, Paris.

It will travel out of China's border checkpoint of Erenhot in the Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region and pass through Mongolia, Russia, Belarus, Poland, and Germany for about 20 days.

Wang Guoqing, the manager of Shanxi Jinou Logistics Co., Ltd., said that the train was loaded with goods, including fitness equipment and nearly 90,000 disposable sterile syringes.

