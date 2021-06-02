International film festival to be held in north China

June 02, 2021

TAIYUAN, June 1 (Xinhua) -- An international film festival will be held in north China's Shanxi Province in October, authorities have announced.

The 5th Pingyao Crouching Tiger Hidden Dragon International Film Festival will take place in the ancient town of Pingyao from Oct. 12 to Oct. 19, according to the provincial government.

"While continuing to screen excellent films from around the world, we will pay special attention to film works by young directors from emerging and developing countries," said Chinese film director Jia Zhangke, board chairman of the company that runs the festival.

"We want to provide a platform for these films, to enhance communication between filmmakers across the world, and to contribute to film creation in the world," said Jia.

The call for film entries has been made, and successful applicants will be announced in September.

