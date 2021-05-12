China to enhance freight-train service to boost cross-border e-commerce

Xinhua) 14:39, May 12, 2021

Photo taken on May 11, 2021 shows the opening ceremony of the Fifth Silk Road International Exposition and the Investment and Trade Forum for Cooperation between East and West China in Xi'an, capital of northwest China's Shaanxi Province. The Fifth Silk Road International Exposition opened Tuesday in Xi'an, with deeper Belt and Road economic cooperation one of the hot topics on agenda. (Xinhua/Zhang Bowen)

XI'AN, May 11 (Xinhua) -- The China-Europe cargo service will be improved to spur the development of cross-border e-commerce, according to a three-year action plan released at the Fifth Silk Road International Exposition that opened on Tuesday.

China will set up a green service mechanism for cross-border e-commerce firms via the China Railway Express (Chang'an), with more new routes developed to facilitate international cargo flows, the plan states.

Efforts will be made to support countries intending to construct pavilions for e-commerce products in Xi'an, capital of northwest China's Shaanxi Province, while overseas warehouses will be established in a bid to help reduce costs for enterprises, according to the plan.

China will leverage domestic advantages in the cross-border e-commerce sector, providing vendors abroad with outsourcing business, including agency operation, intelligent logistics and distribution, and post-sales service.

Talent training bases will be built in Xi'an and abroad to cultivate more talent in the field for countries along the Belt and Road, the plan added.

