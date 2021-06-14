3 dead in iron mine accident in China's Shanxi

Xinhua) 12:12, June 14, 2021

TAIYUAN, June 14 (Xinhua) -- Bodies of three miners had been retrieved as of 8:09 a.m. Monday after an iron mine flooding trapped 13 workers in Daixian County, north China's Shanxi Province, on June 10.

Rescue workers are making every effort to search for the other miners and sets of drainage equipment are operating in full capacity, according to the headquarters in charge of the rescue operation.

An emergency passage was cleared on Saturday and a new power-supply line has been connected to allow the use of high-power pumps.

(Web editor: Guo Wenrui, Bianji)