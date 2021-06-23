Home>>
Brick wall collapse leaves 9 dead in east China
(Xinhua) 17:27, June 23, 2021
FUZHOU, June 22 (Xinhua) -- Nine people were killed and seven others injured after a brick wall fell from the roof of a residential building in a village in east China's Fujian Province Tuesday, local authorities said.
The accident occurred around 11:40 a.m. when villagers in Nanyang Village were having a banquet in the aisle between two residential buildings.
Rescue work was launched immediately and the injured were sent to hospital.
Investigation is underway.
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Hongyu)
Photos
Related Stories
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.