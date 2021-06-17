13 dead in iron-mine accident in China's Shanxi

TAIYUAN, June 16 (Xinhua) -- All 13 miners who were trapped in an iron-mine flooding have been confirmed dead on Wednesday in north China's Shanxi Province, local authorities said.

The bodies of the victims were lifted out of the well, and the DNA confirmation was completed, according to the local rescue headquarters.

The miners were trapped on June 10 as a well was flooded at the Dahongcai iron mine in Daixian County.

The police have detained 13 suspects. An investigation into the cause of the accident is underway.

