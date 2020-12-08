Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Tuesday, Dec 8, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

China allocates billions for winter relief in disaster-hit areas

(Xinhua)    10:25, December 08, 2020

BEIJING, Dec. 7 (Xinhua) -- China has allocated 6.24 billion yuan (about 955 million U.S. dollars) to guarantee the basic living needs of people in disaster-hit areas during this winter and spring next year, the Ministry of Emergency Management (MEM) said on Monday.

Noting that more provincial-level regions were hit hard by floods this year, the ministry said it had worked together with the finance ministry in arranging local areas' planning for winter and spring relief in advance.

The MEM has taken into consideration factors including the severity of floods, the impact of the coronavirus, as well as poverty-alleviation needs when determining each region's share.

It has also urged authorities to ensure timely distribution of the funds to people hit by disasters before the Chinese Spring Festival in February 2021.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: Wen Ying, Liang Jun)

Add your comment

Related reading

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: People’s Daily AppBeijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York