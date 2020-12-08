China allocates billions for winter relief in disaster-hit areas

BEIJING, Dec. 7 (Xinhua) -- China has allocated 6.24 billion yuan (about 955 million U.S. dollars) to guarantee the basic living needs of people in disaster-hit areas during this winter and spring next year, the Ministry of Emergency Management (MEM) said on Monday.

Noting that more provincial-level regions were hit hard by floods this year, the ministry said it had worked together with the finance ministry in arranging local areas' planning for winter and spring relief in advance.

The MEM has taken into consideration factors including the severity of floods, the impact of the coronavirus, as well as poverty-alleviation needs when determining each region's share.

It has also urged authorities to ensure timely distribution of the funds to people hit by disasters before the Chinese Spring Festival in February 2021.