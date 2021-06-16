7 trapped in north China coal mine accident

Xinhua) 16:14, June 16, 2021

TAIYUAN, June 16 (Xinhua) -- Seven people are trapped following a coal mine collapse in Linxian County, north China's Shanxi Province, local authorities said Wednesday.

The accident happened at about 8 a.m. Wednesday in a transportation tunnel of a coal mine operated by Shanxi Jinliu energy company, according to the information office of the county government.

Rescuers have established contact with those trapped and they are in stable condition. Food and water have been delivered to them.

Ventilation underground is normal and rescue operation is currently underway.

