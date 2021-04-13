China urges investigation into Xinjiang coal mine accident

Xinhua) 09:46, April 13, 2021

BEIJING, April 12 (Xinhua) -- China's Ministry of Emergency Management (MEM) Monday urged a thorough investigation into the cause of a coal mine flooding accident that happened on Saturday in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region.

The ministry will guide and help the local government to go all out to search and rescue trapped workers and minimize casualties.

At 6:10 p.m. Saturday, the coal mine flooded in Hutubi County, the Hui Autonomous Prefecture of Changji, trapping 21 people.

The MEM urged all coal-producing provinces and enterprises to check for safety hazards and required related regulatory organs to intensify law enforcement.

National rescue teams and local firefighting teams are aiding rescue operations following the accident, the ministry said.

