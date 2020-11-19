China issues yellow alert for heavy snowfall

BEIJING, Nov. 19 (Xinhua) -- China's meteorological authority on Thursday issued a yellow alert for heavy snowfall in northeast China's provinces and advised residents to avoid unnecessary outdoor activities.
Heavy snowfall will hit parts of Heilongjiang and Jilin provinces from 2 p.m. Thursday to 2 p.m. Friday, according to the National Meteorological Center.
Authorities should strengthen inspection and maintenance of roads, railways, power and communications lines, the center said.
China has a four-tier color-coded weather warning system, with red representing the most severe weather, followed by orange, yellow and blue.
China speeds up construction of space-ground integrated qua…
The US is a thief crying "Stop thief!” and poses military t…
Double Eleven shopping festival brings in new features to o…
Xi urges high-quality development of Yangtze River Economic…
China's latest unmanned combat systems to enter service, ai…