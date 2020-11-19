Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Thursday, Nov 19, 2020
China issues yellow alert for heavy snowfall

(Xinhua)    13:48, November 19, 2020

BEIJING, Nov. 19 (Xinhua) -- China's meteorological authority on Thursday issued a yellow alert for heavy snowfall in northeast China's provinces and advised residents to avoid unnecessary outdoor activities.

Heavy snowfall will hit parts of Heilongjiang and Jilin provinces from 2 p.m. Thursday to 2 p.m. Friday, according to the National Meteorological Center.

Authorities should strengthen inspection and maintenance of roads, railways, power and communications lines, the center said.

China has a four-tier color-coded weather warning system, with red representing the most severe weather, followed by orange, yellow and blue.

