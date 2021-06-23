Home>>
15 detained over fatal iron-mine accident in China's Shanxi
(Xinhua) 17:14, June 23, 2021
Rescuers work at an iron mine accident site in Daixian County, north China's Shanxi Province, June 10, 2021. (Xinhua/Chai Ting)
TAIYUAN, June 22 (Xinhua) -- A total of 15 people have been detained by local police and another five removed or suspended from their posts after an iron-mine accident killed 13 in north China's Shanxi province.
The accident took place in Daixian County on June 10 when a well of the iron mine flooded.
An investigation into the cause of the accident is still underway.
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Hongyu)
Photos
Related Stories
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.