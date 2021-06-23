15 detained over fatal iron-mine accident in China's Shanxi

Xinhua) 17:14, June 23, 2021

Rescuers work at an iron mine accident site in Daixian County, north China's Shanxi Province, June 10, 2021. (Xinhua/Chai Ting)

TAIYUAN, June 22 (Xinhua) -- A total of 15 people have been detained by local police and another five removed or suspended from their posts after an iron-mine accident killed 13 in north China's Shanxi province.

The accident took place in Daixian County on June 10 when a well of the iron mine flooded.

An investigation into the cause of the accident is still underway.

