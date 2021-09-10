Home>>
Students participate in after-school activities in Hefei, east China
(Xinhua) 08:45, September 10, 2021
Wang Ling (L) instructs her students at the dragon and lion dance club at Heping Primary School in Hefei City, east China's Anhui Province, Sept. 8, 2021. Wang Ling, a music teacher from Heping Primary School, is passionate about Chinese traditional culture. Now she is in charge of teaching students to practice dragon and lion dance at an after-school club, hoping to enhance their team cohesiveness through this traditional activity. (Xinhua/Zhou Mu)
(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Cargo flight route launched between China's Hefei, London
- Children seen at school on first day of new academic year in Damascus
- 12 killed after pickup truck plunges off cliff in east China
- First day of new school year in Antibes, southern France
- Over 1,000 artificially-bred Chinese alligators enter hatching period in Anhui
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.