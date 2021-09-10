Students participate in after-school activities in Hefei, east China

Xinhua) 08:45, September 10, 2021

Wang Ling (L) instructs her students at the dragon and lion dance club at Heping Primary School in Hefei City, east China's Anhui Province, Sept. 8, 2021. Wang Ling, a music teacher from Heping Primary School, is passionate about Chinese traditional culture. Now she is in charge of teaching students to practice dragon and lion dance at an after-school club, hoping to enhance their team cohesiveness through this traditional activity. (Xinhua/Zhou Mu)

