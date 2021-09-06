Home>>
Children seen at school on first day of new academic year in Damascus
(Xinhua) 09:56, September 06, 2021
Children are seen at school on the first day of the new academic year in Damascus, Syria, on Sept. 5, 2021. (Photo by Ammar Safarjalani/Xinhua)
