Monday, September 06, 2021

Children seen at school on first day of new academic year in Damascus

(Xinhua) 09:56, September 06, 2021

Children are seen at school on the first day of the new academic year in Damascus, Syria, on Sept. 5, 2021. (Photo by Ammar Safarjalani/Xinhua)


