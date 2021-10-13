Sixth annual conference of Taihu World Cultural Forum kicks off in Bengbu, Anhui

Xinhua) 08:51, October 13, 2021

Aerial photo taken on Oct. 12, 2021 shows a view of the hosting facility of the Taihu World Cultural Forum in Bengbu, east China's Anhui Province. The sixth annual conference of the Taihu World Cultural Forum kicked off here Tuesday. (Xinhua/Zhou Mu)

