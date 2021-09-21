53 involved in cross-border online gambling nabbed in east China

Xinhua) 10:11, September 21, 2021

HEFEI, Sept. 20 (Xinhua) -- Police in east China's Anhui Province said 53 suspects have been arrested for their part in a cross-border online gambling case involving a turnover of 360 million yuan (about 55.8 million U.S. dollars).

According to the police in Shucheng County under Lu'an City, they noticed a local man who was involved in cross-border online gambling activities last July. An investigation found the man had been promoting the gambling platform since last May. The platform had attracted over 8,000 gamblers in three months.

The police began arresting suspects from last October and 53 were nabbed as of July. Among them, 46 have so far been sentenced to prison terms ranging from eight months to five years at the Shucheng County People's Court on charges of opening casinos and fraud.

