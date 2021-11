We Are China

Hefei launches COVID-19 vaccination campaign for children aged 3 to 11

Xinhua) 17:04, November 12, 2021

A student receives a dose of COVID-19 vaccine in Hefei, east China's Anhui Province, Nov. 12, 2021. Hefei recently launched a COVID-19 vaccination campaign for children aged three to 11. (Xinhua/Liu Junxi)

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)