Xining starts second round of mass nucleic acid testing
(Xinhua) 16:42, November 08, 2021
Staff members spray disinfectant at a testing site in Chengxi District of Xining, northwest China's Qinghai Province, Nov. 8, 2021. Xining started its second round of mass nucleic acid testing at 9 a.m. on Monday. As of Nov. 7, Xining finished the first round of testing, and all swab samples from 1,448,000 citizens came back negative. (Xinhua/Zhang Long)
