Daily necessities guaranteed for residents under COVID-19 lockdown

Ecns.cn) 09:04, November 05, 2021

Daily necessities are delivered to medical staff for distribution to residents of a locked down community in Changping District, Beijing, Nov.3, 2021. (Photo: China News Service/Jia Tianyong)

Beijing has designated a residential community in Tiantongyuan, an enormous neighborhood in Beijing's Changping District, to “medium-risk” for COVID-19 Tuesday, as new locally transmitted cases were reported there.

