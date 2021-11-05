Home>>
Daily necessities guaranteed for residents under COVID-19 lockdown
(Ecns.cn) 09:04, November 05, 2021
Daily necessities are delivered to medical staff for distribution to residents of a locked down community in Changping District, Beijing, Nov.3, 2021. (Photo: China News Service/Jia Tianyong)
Beijing has designated a residential community in Tiantongyuan, an enormous neighborhood in Beijing's Changping District, to “medium-risk” for COVID-19 Tuesday, as new locally transmitted cases were reported there.
