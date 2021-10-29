China's Gansu imposes closed-off management in 34 residential compounds

Xinhua) 15:05, October 29, 2021

LANZHOU, Oct. 29 (Xinhua) -- A total of 34 residential compounds in northwest China's Gansu Province had been put under closed-off management as of Thursday due to the emergence of COVID-19 cases, local authorities said Friday.

The communities are scattered in the cities of Lanzhou, Zhangye, Jiayuguan and Longnan, said Liang Chaoyang, deputy head of Gansu's COVID-19 prevention and control leading group office.

Residents in areas under closed-off management should be under strict home quarantine and stay indoors.

The province had collected more than 26 million samples in mass nucleic acid testing by Thursday to screen COVID-19 infections.

Nearly 548,600 volunteers have joined the fight against the epidemic.

From Oct. 18 to 28, Gansu had logged 75 local confirmed cases in the latest COVID-19 resurgence.

